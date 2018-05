Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The power of setting a good example in tough times

The Toronto Star mentioned work by a UBC researcher that examined what encourages generosity.

Karl Aquino found a connection between a person’s exposure to media reports of virtue and their desire to help out.