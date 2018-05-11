Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC brings science to life for families at Vancouver campus this Saturday Media Advisories

Event: Science demonstrations and hands-on activities for families at UBC as part of Science Rendezvous, a national science celebration.

Date/Time: Saturday, May 12, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Detailed information about activities and locations available at: http://www.sciencerendezvous.ca/event_sites/ubc/

Photo/assignment editors: Children and families can ride a hovercraft (powered by a leaf blower), check out a superconducting levitating train, learn how a volcano erupts, make candy DNA and more.

Event details:

UBC is participating in the national science celebration Science Rendezvous. This family-friendly event is open to the public and includes fun science demonstrations and hands-on activities.

Community members will get a chance to meet with world-class researchers, see where science happens and participate in small experiments and demonstrations. Eight departments and institutes are participating including the Stewart Blusson Quantum Matter Institute and the UBC Let’s Talk Science program.

Science Rendezvous is an all-day festival taking place in 30 cities across Canada. Nationwide, more than 200,000 people attended Science Rendezvous activities last year. The goal of the event is to offer a behind-the-scenes look at the career of a scientist and to encourage youth to consider careers in science and engineering.