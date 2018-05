Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

THC and DUIs: As legalization approaches, will roads be safe?

CBC interviewed Rielle Capler, a UBC PhD candidate studying marijuana policy and public health, for a story about the concerns associated with smoking marijuana and driving.

Capler doesn’t believe marijuana legalization should be put on hold while a perfect “weed breathalyzer” technology is developed.