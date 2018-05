Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Study calls for closer evaluation of pregnant women who have had previous C-sections

The Globe and Mail interviewed Sarah Munro, a UBC postdoctoral fellow, for a story about pregnant women who have had a cesarean section.

She said B.C. has been the province with the highest C-section rates since 2005.