Opinion: The calendar says this is the wrong time to buy gold

MSN reported on research that found stock market returns in countries around the world are “significantly related to the amount of daylight through the fall and winter.”

The findings come out of a paper by Maurice Levi, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, Mark Kamstra of York University, and Lisa Kramer of the University of Toronto.