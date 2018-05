Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How worsening wildfires fuel a discouraging trend for more flooding

Lori Daniels, a UBC forestry professor, was quoted in a Vancouver Sun article about the link between wildfires and flooding.

She explained how trees and other organic material on the forest floor cause water to bead on the surface.

The story also appeared in The Province.