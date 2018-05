Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Delta family finds creative housing solutions for two generations

Patrick Condon, the chair of urban design at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, spoke to the Vancouver Sun for an article about housing solutions.

Condon is a proponent of a so-called “missing middle” form of housing.