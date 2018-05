Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gas prices: good for the earth, tough on working families

Star Metro interviewed UBC environmental and resource economics professor Sumeet Gulati for a story on higher gas prices in Vancouver.

Gulati said higher prices could be positive for the environment but lower-income families are likely being affected disproportionately.