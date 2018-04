Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC Thunderbirds women’s volleyball goes green

The Province reported on the UBC Thunderbirds women’s volleyball team work on a sustainability and recycling program for the school’s athletics teams.

“It’s not something that comes up in your day-to-day conversation with your teammates or your classmates, but it just makes so much sense,” said Laura MacTaggart, a global resource systems major and Thunderbirds alumna.