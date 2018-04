Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC president apologizes for university’s participation in oppression of Indigenous people

The Toronto Star and other media outlets reported on UBC President Santa J. Ono’s statement of apology for the university’s involvement in the system that supported the operation of Indian residential schools in Canada.

Ono spoke at the opening of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre at the university.

Similar stories also appeared on CBC Radio’s As it Happens, CBC Vancouver News at Six, CBC Online, CKNW, and Richmond News.