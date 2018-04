Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Activists protesting restaurant don’t speak for all vegans

CBC published an op-ed about veganism by Sarah Bond, a UBC student who studies global resource systems.

“In regards to doing the least harm for animals, it is better to have a lot of conscious consumers than just a few vegans,” she wrote.