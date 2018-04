Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Toronto Star brand to expand nationally

The Toronto Star mentioned work by Jon Corbett, a professor in community, culture and global studies at UBC’s Okanagan campus, in a story about the expansion of the Toronto Star brand.

Corbett and April Lindgren, a professor of journalism at Ryerson University, have been tracking changes to Canada’s local media since 2008.