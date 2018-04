Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mongolia mining corruption probe snares former PM

The Financial Times quoted UBC professor Julian Dierkes in a story on investigations into mining corruption in Mongolia.

“The Mongolian government and public is slowly beginning to build up capacity to analyse its relationship with Oyu Tolgoi and with Rio Tinto as an investor and to ask questions about that relationship in the process,” said Dierkes, an expert on Mongolian civil society.