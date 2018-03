Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kim is ‘Little Rocket Man’ no more, but don’t celebrate denuclearization yet

Wenran Jiang, a senior fellow at UBC’s Institute of Asian Research, wrote an op-ed for the Globe and Mail about the potential meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un.

“The critical question is whether the Trump-Kim summit, if it does happen at all, will lead to denuclearization and permanent peace in the Korean Peninsula,” Jiang wrote.