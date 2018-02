Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tune in, tune out: psychologists say music helps athletes perform

UBC research was featured in a CBC story on the effect of music on athletic performance.

A recent study from UBC’s Okaganan campus found that participants who did multiple short, intense bouts of exercise didn’t feel like they worked any harder when listening to music.

“Music can be a way of improving your ability to physically engage in exercise, but it can also… allow you to have better enjoyment of the exercise,” said PhD candidate Matthew Stork, one of the researchers behind the study.