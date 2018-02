Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trump’s perfect score on brain test spawns DIY cognitive exam

Dr. Dean Foti, a clinical assistant professor of neurology at UBC, commented on NBC about the wave of interest in self-administered cognitive screening tools after U.S. President Donald Trump got a perfect score on a brain test.

Foti said brain exams must be sensitive enough to highlight potential problems but not generate a lot of false-positive results.

“You have to really consider being overly sensitive and causing unnecessary anxiety in people,” he added.

The story also appeared on USA Today and KHOU.