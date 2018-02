Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pros, cons of six online aids for coping with sleep loss

Lynda Eccott, a senior instructor in the faculty of pharmaceutical sciences at UBC, was quoted in a

Globe and Mail article about six DIY sleep aids that can help people cope with the change to daylight saving time.

Eccott said studies on valerian, a popular herbal sleep aid, showed only small positive effects.