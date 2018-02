Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is there an Okanagan accent?

Researchers at UBC’s Okanagan campus are studying what characteristics separate an Okanagan accent from others across the province, CBC News reported.

The researchers launched a website that asks people from B.C. to submit a recording of their voice reading a story.

