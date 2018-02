Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New book sheds light on the amazing capabilities of jellyfish

Lucas Brotz, a postdoctoral researcher in the Institute for Oceans and Fisheries at UBC, spoke to Public Radio International about research on jellyfish.

He explained how there are estimates that jellyfish stings account for about 40 human deaths a year.