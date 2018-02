Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is it dishonest to seek professional help for online dating?

CBC interviewed Marina Adshade, a UBC professor of economics, for an article about professional services for people looking for help with online dating.

She said she’s not surprised this industry has emerged in a society with increased outsourcing of services.