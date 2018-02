Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cabinet orders deeper security review of proposed Chinese takeover of Aecon Group

The Canadian Press interviewed Paul Evans, a professor of international relations at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, about a security review of a proposed Chinese takeover of Aecon Group.

Evans said this case is a “watershed moment” about how Canada will deal with Chinese investment in various sectors.

The story appeared in the National Post and Times Colonist.