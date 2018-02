Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. announces nearly $900K to train new teachers, union says more needed

Wendy Carr, associate dean in UBC’s teacher education program, spoke to Global about government funding that will help UBC teach about 20 students in its indigenous teacher education program in Williams Lake and Quesnel.

She said the money will help B.C. meet a demand for teachers.

A similar story by the Canadian Press appeared on News 1130.