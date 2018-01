Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Pushing the limits of extreme breath-holding

The New Yorker mentioned research by Anthony Bain, who completed a Ph.D. on the physiology of extreme breath-holding at UBC’s Okanagan campus.

Bain showed that dopamine had almost no effect on the breath-holding performance of élite free divers.