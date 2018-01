Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Korea conference complicates Canada’s free-trade initiatives

Business in Vancouver interviewed Yves Tiberghien, director emeritus of UBC’s Institute of Asian Research, about the impact of Canada’s recent on conference North Korea.

He said Canada’s hosting of the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Security and Stability on the Korean Peninsula will likely have a positive effect on Ottawa’s NAFTA wrangling with Washington.