Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

30,000 toenail clippings may hold clues to prostate cancer

CBC New Brunswick reported on research co-lead by Trevor Dummer, a UBC professor at the school of population and public health.

Dummer and Anil Adisesh of Dalhousie Medicine New Brunswick are using samples of toenail clippings from Atlantic Canadians to learn if exposure to toxic metals could be behind high rates of prostate cancer in the area.