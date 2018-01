Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

German shock at car exhaust tests on humans and monkeys

BBC interviewed Chris Carlsten, a UBC professor and respiratory specialist, for a story about car exhaust testing on humans and monkeys.

He said it was “not very common” to do air pollution tests on monkeys, though some had been used in ozone impact studies.