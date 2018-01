Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vancouver deputy mayor wrestles with newfound Indigenous identity

CBC interviewed Daniel Justice, a professor of First Nation and Indigenous Studies at UBC, in a story about the Vancouver deputy mayor learning about her Indigenous heritage.

Justice said connection to kin is an essential aspect of Indigenous identity.