Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Should you sacrifice sleep by having your phone near you?

Wendy Hall, a UBC professor of nursing, spoke to CBC about the health impacts of interrupted sleep.

She said she doesn’t think the side effects of sleep-deprivation are worth keeping a phone beside you.

The story also appeared on Yahoo.