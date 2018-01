Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC study looks at how wildfire smoke affects B.C. wine

Several media outlets reported on research from UBC’s Okanagan campus on how wildfire smoke affects wine.

Matthew Noestheden, one of the study lead authors, said researchers went to several vineyards in Kelowna and exposed grapes to smoke.

Stories appeared on CTV and National Post (Canadian Press) Vancouver Sun (also in The Province), Castanet, and Daily Hive.