Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

65 things to do in Metro Vancouver on Friday

The Georgia Straight mentioned several events at UBC in a roundup of Friday events.

The article mentioned a jazz performance at UBC’s Roy Barnett Recital Hall, UBC Improv and UBC Slam, and several exhibitions at the Museum of Anthropology.