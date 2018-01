Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Toronto-area air pollution is segregated community to community

Huffington Post quoted Chris Carlsten, a UBC respiratory specialist and the Canada Research Chair in occupational and environmental lung disease, about pollution.

He said it’s conceivable for health effects to arise in the long run depending on a person’s sensitivity to air pollution.