Mayors call on B.C. to widen Highway 1 to Chilliwack

CBC quoted Gordon Lovegrove, an engineering professor at UBC’s Okanagan campus, for an article about the call to widen a B.C. highway.

He said studies show that expanding highways and increasing traffic flow leads to more accidents.