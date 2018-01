Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fill in blanks of Indigenous medical history through research

CBC mentioned Indigenous medical research being done at UBC.

Nadine Caron, a professor at UBC’s Northern Medical Program, is co-leading the Silent Genomes project to create a database of background genetic variations for Indigenous populations in Canada and across the globe.

A similar story also appeared in the Vancouver Sun (also in The Province).