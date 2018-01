Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Vancouver plans to roll out hundreds more free Wi-Fi hubs

Two UBC professors spoke to local media outlets about risks associated with using free public Wi-Fi.

Ronald Cenfetelli, an accounting and information systems professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, told CBC that public Wi-Fi users face a risk of sharing personal information to hackers when logged on to a network.

Hasan Cavusoglu, also a professor at Sauder, spoke to the Vancouver Sun (also in The Province).