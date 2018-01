Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

U.S. blames Russia for supporting North Korea attempts to mask own failure

Sputnik News quoted two UBC professors in an article after North Korea evaded international economic sanctions.

Donald Baker with UBC’s department of Asian studies said Donald Trump often attempts to blame others for “the failure of the sanctions to stop North Korea’s military build-up.”

M. V. Ramana, the Simons Chair in disarmament, global and human security at the Liu Institute for Global Issues at UBC, expressed the same position.