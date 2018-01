Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC’s Hanson helping relations between clubs, Basketball B.C.

Kevin Hanson, head coach of the UBC Thunderbirds men’s basketball team, has signed on to be the coach of the Under-17 boys provincial team this summer, The Province reported.

The role will help unite Basketball B.C. and the various clubs and academies across the province.