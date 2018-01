Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Beyond consenting, women actually want to enjoy sex

UBC economics professor Marina Adshade wrote a Globe and Mail op-ed on the evolving definitions of consent in sexual relations.

“The widespread acceptance of this transactional approach to sex has given us a model of consent…that is failing to protect women from very unpleasant sexual experiences. We need a new one. And there is reason to believe a new model of consent is indeed emerging,” wrote Adshade and Neil McArthur, a professor at the University of Manitoba.