Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Why the ‘housing crisis’ is really about globalization

William E. Rees, a UBC professor emeritus of human ecology and ecological economics, discussed the links between housing and globalization in a Tyee op-ed.

“It is entirely possible…that Vancouver’s housing/income/globalization problem is — like many “wicked” problems — essentially unsolvable,” wrote Rees. “Whether we are discussing housing, climate change, biodiversity loss or inequality (all of which are actually symptoms of deeper dysfunction), politically feasible policies are ineffective, and policies that might be effective are politically infeasible.”