Professor calls on UBC to disclose any disciplinary action against prof

A UBC professor is calling on the university to disclose whether it took disciplinary action against psychology professor Stephen Porter, reports the Globe and Mail.

UBC has said that provincial privacy legislation bars the university from disclosing that information.