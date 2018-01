Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lesbian sexual health neglected by healthcare and education

Georgia Straight and City News reported on UBC research that showed sex education may be failing lesbian and bisexual girls.

The UBC study analyzed data from an online survey of 160 U.S. girls. One finding was that many of the participants weren’t aware of safe-sex practices for sexual activity between women.