Deprescribing medications for older adults

UBC pharmaceutical sciences professor James McCormack was quoted in a US News & World Report story about moves to prevent overmedicating older patients.

One recommendation is for people to work with their primary health care provider to reevaluate their medications.

“Often, the cardiologist has not paid attention to what the rheumatologist has prescribed,” said McCormack. “The rheumatologist has not paid attention to what the psychiatrist has prescribed. That’s where everything goes to hell in a handbasket.”