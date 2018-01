Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The astronomer who is building the largest map of space by volume

Motherboard profiled the work of UBC astronomer Mark Halpern, who is creating biggest map of the universe by volume ever made.

Halpern and his team are hoping to analyze how hydrogen is spreading in the universe to determine how much and how quickly the universe is expanding.