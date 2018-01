Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Mobility pricing commission shortlists two schemes

Robin Lindsey, a transportation and logistics professor at UBC’s Sauder School of Business, was interviewed on mobility pricing by Metro News and Business in Vancouver.

The Mobility Pricing Independent Commission is considering charging drivers for each kilometre driven, as well as charging tolls at bridges and tunnels.

Lindsey said distance-based pricing is the simplest option to implement mobility pricing and raise revenue for the province.