B.C. post-secondary institutions add 2,900 spaces in technology programs

UBC will receive new provincial funding that will create 624 undergraduate spaces for domestic students at its Vancouver campus for biomedical engineering, computer science and manufacturing engineering programs.

Other spaces are allocated for BCIT, SFU and Kwantlen.

The news was reported by CBC, Indo Canadian Voice and other media outlets.