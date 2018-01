Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A look at UBC’s little-known relationship with North Korea

CTV reported on the Canada-DPRK Knowledge Partnership Program at UBC. The program brings groups of North Korean professors to Canada for six months at a time and is run by UBC political science professor Kyung-Ae Park.

“When they go back…they can transfer the knowledge through their teaching to the students, most of whom will become the next generation of decision-makers in that society,” said Park.