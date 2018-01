Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What Canada can do to make growing weed greener

UBC botany professor Jonathan Page was interviewed on CBC’s The Current (audio).

Page believes government should encourage outdoor growing to reduce the environmental impact of growing marijuana.

“The illicit market is primarily growing indoors, probably under lights in sort of bunker-style systems,” said Page. “As we transition their infrastructure into a new system, it is an opportunity to get it right, to encourage some of the better practices that would reduce the carbon footprint.”