Non-residents own 10% of Vancouver condos

Metro News interviewed Nathanael Lauster, a UBC demographer and housing expert, for an article about foreign buyers in Vancouver.

Lauster suggests raising property taxes to help make buying real estate for speculation purposes less attractive.

The article reported that Tom Davidoff, a UBC business professor also advocated for increased property taxes to improve housing affordability.