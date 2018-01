Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Local farmers market is top choice for vendors

Vendors at the Burnaby Farmers Market choose Burnaby as their first-choice market over bigger markets in the region, according to a study by students from UBC’s faculty of land and food systems.

The story appeared in Burnaby Now.