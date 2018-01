Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A powerful new weapon against drug-resistant bacteria

Science Magazine highlighted a new peptide-based drug developed at Leiden University Medical Center that could treat antibiotic-resistant microbes.

UBC microbiologist Bob Hancock, who is also developing antimicrobial peptides, was interviewed for the story. This is the first published demonstration of the killing of such persistent bacteria, Hancock said.