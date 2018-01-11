Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

So, the liberal order is in free fall? Not so fast

Taylor Owen, a UBC professor of digital media and global affairs, co-authored a Globe and Mail op-ed on the future of liberal democracy.

“A key requirement to ensure the reform and improvement of the global liberal order is reasoned and informed debate. The resort to hysterical narratives creates fertile grounds for extremism and charismatic demagogues. What is urgently required is a careful reflection on the nature of our civic discourse,” wrote Owen, with Robert Muggah, co-founder of Igarapé Institute.